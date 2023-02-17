Jalynn Shapley signs to Wheeling University basketball

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRONTIER, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Jalynn Shapley, a senior basketball player for the Frontier Lady Cougars, has officially signed with Wheeling University.

Entering this season, Jalynn was unsure of continuing her basketball career, but she is glad her work has paid and she now gets the opportunity to continue her basketball dream at the next level.

While playing basketball for the Cardinals, Jalynn plans to study exercise science while attending Wheeling University.

