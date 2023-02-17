Leslie Board appointed as civilian criminal investigator in Wood County Sheriff’s Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office today officially hired a new civilian criminal investigator.

Leslie Board, the new civilian criminal investigator for the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, is a 26 year veteran of the Parkersburg Police Department. She’ll be putting her years of experience to use within the Sheriff’s Office to supplement the work of their deputies.

The Sheriff has talked of hiring civilian investigators for some time. Board is the first person hired for the new position.

Board has particular experience in investigating child abuse crimes. “I worked in the detective bureau for 15 of the 26 years, and did a lot of child abuse and sexual assault cases while I worked there,” she said.

Board said she’s glad to be working for the Sheriff’s Office, as she missed law enforcement work.

Chief Deputy Gary Michael Deem said having Board on staff will help the office a great deal. “Not only the Sheriff’s Department, but law enforcement nation wide is having a hard time getting people to work for us now,” Deem said. Of Board, Deem said, “She’s very knowledgeable, and she will be an asset to our department.

Deem said that if having Board as an investigator works out, as he expects it to, the Sheriff’s Office could hire more civilian investigators in the future.

