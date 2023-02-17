Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Early January

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A man law enforcement have been looking for since early January has been arrested.

Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Co. Sheriff’s office says that the Athens County Sheriff’s Department was given an anonymous tip that Michael R. Atkinson was at his mother’s house in Coolville.

The Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested Atkinson in the early afternoon of February 17. Captain Stewart says he is being arrested for an aggravated robbery that took place on January 8.

Authorities say that on that day, Atkinson of Coolville entered a house along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains armed with a sawed-off shotgun. Atkinson then armed an individual inside of the house, stealing money and an additional firearm.

Atkinson fired one round from his shotgun into the porch of the house, then fled in what was described to deputies as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black.

Stewart says that custody of Atkinson was transferred to Meigs Co. Deputies who transported him to the Noble County Jail.

Meigs Co. Sheriff Scott Fitch says that he would like to thank Athens Co. Sheriff Rodney Smith and members of the Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in locating and apprehending Atkinson.

Stewart says he will be arraigned on the aggravated robbery charge early next week.

For previous coverage of Atkinson,

