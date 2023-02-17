Marietta City Councilwoman resigns - an overview of Thursday’s city council meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta City Councilwoman Susan Boyer has resigned, citing personal and family reasons.

Thursday night was her last regular city council meeting. She was met with a standing ovation from other members. Multiple city council men and women shared their respect for Boyer, commending her for being balanced and witty as well as having valuable insight.

Members presented Boyer with a crystal with her name and dates of service engraved as a parting gift.

Boyer said, “..., it has been a real pleasure to serve. When I tell people I enjoy serving on council, they act like I’m crazy but it has been an interesting and I think productive way to spend my time…,”

Boyer will officially leave her position by the end of February.

Mayor Schlicher said the Washington County Democratic Central Committee will appoint a replacement to finish Boyer’s term.

He said whoever is elected in November’s election will step in for the next term, which starts at the beginning of 2023.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Schlicher addressed concerns over the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. He said that the City of Marietta’s water system is not affected and that they will continue to monitor the situation.

Additionally, council voted to give no more than about $3.5 million to a Columbus company that will perform construction administration services for a new water treatment plant, which will replace Marietta’s two old ones.

City council also voted to give no more than $166,000, using American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the second phase of the Marietta Fiber Optics Project.

Council also voted to designate $50,000 in legal fees towards the River Trail project lawsuit against the former engineering firm.

Council also voted to use no more than $80,000 to pay the Office of the Ohio Auditor of State to do a performance audit on Marietta. American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used.

