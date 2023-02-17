Marietta College science professors discuss train derailment impact on Mid-Ohio Valley

Marietta College science professors talk about if the train derailments will have any water or air impact in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Marietta College science professors talk about if the train derailments will have any water or air impact in the Mid-Ohio Valley
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With many in the Mid-Ohio Valley concerned over potential water and air pollution from the train derailment in East Palestine, we spoke with two college professors to discuss any potential threats coming from this situation.

Both Marietta College’s environmental science program director, Eric Fitch and coordinator for environmental engineering, Juan Carlos Ramirez, say that the water and air in the Mid-Ohio Valley is not going to be impacted.

Fitch says that from public statements by both Marietta and Parkersburg, the drinking water for both cities is strictly linked to aquifers attached to the Muskingum River.

“So, for any of that pollutant from East Palestine to make it into our water supply, it would literally have to defy the laws of hydrology and physics. Because when it’s coming down the Ohio River, it would have to make a right turn, flow against the flow in the Muskingum. And rapidly move into the aquifer. And none of that can happen,” says Fitch.

Fitch also says the high-concentration plume on the Ohio River moved past both Marietta and Parkersburg already. Both Fitch and Ramirez say that any potential air pollution isn’t moving to the South and is going East and that there is no impact as far as acid rain from the train derailment either.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties

Latest News

James Edwin Campbell
Black History Month Series Part Three: James Edwin Campbell
United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley unveils new Synergy Center
United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley unveils new Synergy Center
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming...
Contact Det. Zimmerman, Parkersburg PD on any new info or tips on Gretchen Fleming
School bus (generic)
Ohio State Highway Patrol has a reminder for drivers