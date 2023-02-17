Marietta College science professors discuss train derailment impact on Mid-Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With many in the Mid-Ohio Valley concerned over potential water and air pollution from the train derailment in East Palestine, we spoke with two college professors to discuss any potential threats coming from this situation.

Both Marietta College’s environmental science program director, Eric Fitch and coordinator for environmental engineering, Juan Carlos Ramirez, say that the water and air in the Mid-Ohio Valley is not going to be impacted.

Fitch says that from public statements by both Marietta and Parkersburg, the drinking water for both cities is strictly linked to aquifers attached to the Muskingum River.

“So, for any of that pollutant from East Palestine to make it into our water supply, it would literally have to defy the laws of hydrology and physics. Because when it’s coming down the Ohio River, it would have to make a right turn, flow against the flow in the Muskingum. And rapidly move into the aquifer. And none of that can happen,” says Fitch.

Fitch also says the high-concentration plume on the Ohio River moved past both Marietta and Parkersburg already. Both Fitch and Ramirez say that any potential air pollution isn’t moving to the South and is going East and that there is no impact as far as acid rain from the train derailment either.

