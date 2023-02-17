PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Meatloaf! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Meatloaf is approximately six years old and he is a pit mix!

Meatloaf is very sweet and loves to be around people however, he is deaf and he recently had eye surgery due to a problem with his eyelashes. His eyes are doing much better with his stitches coming out Friday!

Meatloaf loves to go on walks but he can also be a couch buddy as well!

If you are looking to adopt Meatloaf or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website www.hsop.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

