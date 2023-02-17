Ohio State Highway Patrol has a reminder for drivers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) would like to remind drivers to stop for busses.

Recently, the OSHP and other agencies have noticed an increase in drivers not stopping for school bus.

Lieutenant Chris Chezar wants to make sure everyone gets to their final destination safely.

“We’re in a little bit of a lull in the school year. Its not the beginning, its not quite to the end, and people, I think, are becoming a little complacent. We just want to give a friendly reminder that they must stop for a school bus if they have their red lights out. School busses are going to give you a warning. They are going to put their amber lights on first to let you know the are slowing down. When they actually stop, the red lights will flash, stop light will come out. You have to stop if you are oncoming traffic or if you’re going the same way as the bus,” said Lt. Chezar.

If you are stopped for a bus and see someone pass the red lights you can call #677 in Ohio.

If you are in West Virginia you can call or text 9-1-1 or, in Wood County, call 304-485-8501.

