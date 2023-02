Scoreboard: February 16, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Div. II Region 7 Southeast 1 Sectional Finals

McClain - 27

Marietta - 57

Fairfield Union - 31

Warren - 26

Marietta will face Fairfield Union at Logan High School on Monday, February 20 at 8 p.m.

Div. IV Region 15 East 1 Sectional Semi-Finals

Newcomerstown - 15

Frontier - 57

Frontier will face Tuscarawas Central in New Matamoras on Saturday, February 18 at 1 p.m.

W. VA. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Marys - 60

Doddridge County - 51

W. VA. HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hurricane - 31

Parkersburg - 67

W.V.S.S.A.C. SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 Boys Team Standings:

1. Morgantown - 70

2. Parkersburg South - 64.5; Winners of the 200 yard Medley Relay (Q. Harris, A. Kirk, A. Ott, R. Richardson)

3. Huntington - 64

4. George Washington - 63

5. Buckhannon-Upshur - 60

6. Parkersburg - 53

Day 1 Girls Team Standings:

1. George Washington - 113

2. Buckhannon-Upshur - 69

3. Winfield - 46

8. Parkersburg South - 31

14. Parkersburg - 19

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Southern - 83

Marshall - 84

