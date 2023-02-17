Susan Boyer resigns from Marietta City council position

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Susan Boyer says she will resign from Marietta City Council for personal and family reasons, she said.

Marietta City Council gave her a standing ovation and a crystal with her name on it during the council meeting on Thursday. She said she was leaving for personal and family reasons in the resignation letter she addressed to the mayor.

Her position on the council is an at-large councilwoman.

Her resignation is effective March 1, 2023. Her last day will be February 28, 2023.

