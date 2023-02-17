Twin brothers are indicted with multiple child pornography charges

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - Twin brothers from Marietta have been indicted on multiple counts related to images of child pornography.

David Dean Nolan and Donald Eugene Nolan were arrested in late January.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials found three computers, 102 DVDs, and printed photographs with images of child pornography at their residence on Kern Drive in Warren Township.

David Nolan has 18 felony counts and Donald Nolan has 17 felony counts against him.

The Nolans have been indicted on felony counts including illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, and possessing criminal tools.

David Dean Nolan was also indicted on one count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.

Detective Scott Smeeks said that the brothers are currently out of jail.

Sheriff Mincks previously explained to WTAP that the brothers were released on a P.R. bond. He said that they take care of an adult relative with a mental disability who has no one else to take care of them.

Smeeks said that he has talked to some of the neighbors in the area about the situation.

Mincks told WTAP that task forces across the U.S. are working to identify the victims in the pornography. The twins did not take the pictures.

Smeeks said so far there is no evidence that any of the victims in the pornography are local. It’s something that is still being looked into.

Smeeks said they’ve counted at least 45,000 pictures and videos of child porn but are still counting. He said they think that the victims range from ages three to 11 or 12.

The Nolan brothers are scheduled to appear in court on March 9th at 10 a.m.

