United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley unveils new Synergy Center

The United Way is opening a new facility that will make it easier on organizations to get the resources they need
The United Way is opening a new facility that will make it easier on organizations to get the resources they need
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley is unveiling a new facility in association with its partners.

The United Way is unveiling its “Synergy Center.”

A one-stop shop where partners and groups in the Mid-Ohio Valley can come and utilize the different services the United Way operates with its partners. From the Downtown Ambassadors and Veterans Table to the Mountaineer Food Bank and United Methodist Church’s food pantry.

United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley executive director, Stacy Decicco says that this makes it easier on those looking to find resources needed for their organization.

“You know, I think it means everything to the clients that we’re serving. It means everything to the folks here sharing ideas and collaborating. But, you know, when you an in-user realm of the clients we serve, you’re talking about people who are already struggling against resources. So, driving to four different locations is a further barrier. To be able to streamline that and get more information and sometimes more goods and services in their hands; equally important. I think it’s amazing and I think it’s truly a game changer,” says Decicco.

The United Way will also have an Americorps member and a United Way staff member at the center.

If you would like to utilize any of the services at the center, it is located at 715 16th Street. There is also still space available for any other non-profits wanting to be a part of this center.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties

Latest News

James Edwin Campbell
Black History Month Series Part Three: James Edwin Campbell
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming...
Contact Det. Zimmerman, Parkersburg PD on any new info or tips on Gretchen Fleming
Marietta science professors discuss train derailment impact on Mid-Ohio Valley
Marietta College science professors discuss train derailment impact on Mid-Ohio Valley
School bus (generic)
Ohio State Highway Patrol has a reminder for drivers