United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley unveils new Synergy Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley is unveiling a new facility in association with its partners.

The United Way is unveiling its “Synergy Center.”

A one-stop shop where partners and groups in the Mid-Ohio Valley can come and utilize the different services the United Way operates with its partners. From the Downtown Ambassadors and Veterans Table to the Mountaineer Food Bank and United Methodist Church’s food pantry.

United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley executive director, Stacy Decicco says that this makes it easier on those looking to find resources needed for their organization.

“You know, I think it means everything to the clients that we’re serving. It means everything to the folks here sharing ideas and collaborating. But, you know, when you an in-user realm of the clients we serve, you’re talking about people who are already struggling against resources. So, driving to four different locations is a further barrier. To be able to streamline that and get more information and sometimes more goods and services in their hands; equally important. I think it’s amazing and I think it’s truly a game changer,” says Decicco.

The United Way will also have an Americorps member and a United Way staff member at the center.

If you would like to utilize any of the services at the center, it is located at 715 16th Street. There is also still space available for any other non-profits wanting to be a part of this center.

