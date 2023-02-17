Vienna City Council holds special meeting to hear outside agency budget presentations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna City Council held a special meeting on the evening of Feb. 16 to hear outside agency budget presentations.

Among the local groups presenting to the council were the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Humane Society of Parkersburg, Artsbridge, and the Friends of Vienna.

During their meeting, the city council also passed a resolution to approve the latest batch of settlement agreements in the ongoing opioid litigation against several pharmacies.

After hearing the budget presentations, the council members discussed the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Vienna Mayor Randall Rapp emphasized that the drinking water in Vienna is safe, as like Parkersburg the city of Vienna draws their water from an underground aquifer, not from the river directly.

A complete list of the agencies who gave budget presentations is in the meeting’s agenda.

