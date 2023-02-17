Vienna City Council holds special meeting to hear outside agency budget presentations

Vienna City Council holds special meeting to hear budget presentations
Vienna City Council holds special meeting to hear budget presentations(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna City Council held a special meeting on the evening of Feb. 16 to hear outside agency budget presentations.

Among the local groups presenting to the council were the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Humane Society of Parkersburg, Artsbridge, and the Friends of Vienna.

During their meeting, the city council also passed a resolution to approve the latest batch of settlement agreements in the ongoing opioid litigation against several pharmacies.

After hearing the budget presentations, the council members discussed the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Vienna Mayor Randall Rapp emphasized that the drinking water in Vienna is safe, as like Parkersburg the city of Vienna draws their water from an underground aquifer, not from the river directly.

A complete list of the agencies who gave budget presentations is in the meeting’s agenda.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
River Town Prime Steakhouse and Grill will be featured on an episode of America's Best...
America’s Best Restaurants set to return to Williamstown
Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth

Latest News

Wood County Commission meets on 2/16
Wood County Commission hears from Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau
County Commission President Blair Couch swears Leslie Board in as investigator
Leslie Board appointed as civilian criminal investigator in Wood County Sheriff’s Office
The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 16 to hear an update on the Greater Parkersburg...
Wood County Commission hears update from CEO of Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Susan Boyer's last day on Marietta City Council is February 28, 2023.
Susan Boyer resigns from Marietta City council position