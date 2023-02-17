Wood County Commission hears update from CEO of Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The CVB CEO reported on the renovation efforts of their new welcome center
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the Wood County Commission’s meeting on Feb. 16, the commissioners heard from Mark Lewis, the president and CEO of the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Lewis gave an update on what’s been going on at the CVB and some of what’s in store this year. He said that renovations to the CVB’s visitor’s center are currently on track to have the visitor center reopen in the first week of April. Lewis said the visitor’s center has already helped drive more visitor’s to the area, a trend he expects to continue as the renovations are completed.

Lewis also spoke about the soon-to-be-open Discover World on Market, which Lewis expects will drive further tourism to the area.

