Dillon Meagle signs with Marietta College for soccer

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta High School soccer star Dillon Meagle is not going very far away for the next four years, as he signed his letter of intent to play for the Marietta College Pioneers soccer team.

Dillon held his signing ceremony, and was joined alongside his family and friends who will continue to watch him throughout his college career. Staying close to home was a point of emphasis when Dillon was deciding between colleges.

Dillon will study sports management while at Marietta College, and hopes to one day become a sports broadcaster.

Dillon says he will miss the loving team atmosphere that the Tigers provided for him, but he is excited to play for the Pioneers and be one of the hardest working members of the team.

