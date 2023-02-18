The FDA considers making Narcan available over-the-counter; Local mental health professional and law enforcement react

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The FDA is considering making Narcan available over-the-counter - that means without a prescription and people don’t have to ask a pharmacist for it.

WTAP asked local law enforcement as well as a local substance use mental health professional for their thoughts on the matter.

Narcan is used to reverse opioid overdoses. Wood County Chief Deputy Mike Deem has seen it save lives.

“...., and I’ve seen it where I thought people were pretty much done. And I’ve seen them give Narcan to them and…it brings them right out of it,” he said.

Deem supports Narcan becoming available over-the-counter.

“As long as people know what it’s good for and how to properly give it to people, yeah I can see where it would be very helpful as far as being a life-saving item out there for people to have,” he said.

However, he worries it could give people with substance use disorder a false sense of security, further fueling their addiction.

“It’s a wonderful drug to have and, you know, I just don’t want to see it being used for people to further illegal means and I’m not saying everyone would but I’m sure somebody would,” he said.

Westbrook’s Substance Use Disorder Intensive Division Director Amanda Moore also supports Narcan becoming available over-the-counter.

She pointed out that some people will use whether or not they have access to Narcan. Therefore she’d rather them have Narcan.

“The impact is going to be that more people are going to be able to provide this life-saving medication to their loved one, to a friend, to a neighbor, anyone they know or for someone themselves,” Moore said.

She believes the FDA going through with this consideration would break down some barriers that stigma creates.

“There’s still a lot of stigma with substance use disorders and someone might not feel comfortable going up to a pharmacist and asking for Narcan...,”

Both Deem and Moore call the medication life-saving.

“This could save thousands…hundreds of thousands of lives and overdose rates are climbing every single year, every single state...,” Moore said.

Working in the mental health field with people in addiction, Moore said she’s seen people come out on the other side to help other people who are still struggling, some even working for Westbrook.

“Those people who have gone through active addiction, been able to get some recovery time - they’re able to help addicts in a way that the rest of us may not be able to help with. They have that life experience, they know what it’s like…,” she said.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision in late March.

