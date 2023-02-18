Josiah Jones signs with Ohio Dominican University for football

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

On Tuesday, Frontier High School football player Josiah Jones made his decision to sign on to continue his career on the gridiron. He will stay in the Buckeye State and put on a helmet and pads for the Ohio Dominican University Panthers.

In his senior season, Josiah was named first team all Ohio Valley Athletic Conference, and second-team all-district. Josiah was a multiple year captain on the football and track teams at Frontier.

Josiah will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing while at Ohio Dominican, and was a member of the National Honor Society, and Student Council while being a student at Frontier High School.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.