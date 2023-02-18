Josiah Jones signs with Ohio Dominican University for football

Josiah Jones (center) signs with Ohio Dominican University
Josiah Jones (center) signs with Ohio Dominican University(Frontier Local Schools)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

On Tuesday, Frontier High School football player Josiah Jones made his decision to sign on to continue his career on the gridiron. He will stay in the Buckeye State and put on a helmet and pads for the Ohio Dominican University Panthers.

In his senior season, Josiah was named first team all Ohio Valley Athletic Conference, and second-team all-district. Josiah was a multiple year captain on the football and track teams at Frontier.

Josiah will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing while at Ohio Dominican, and was a member of the National Honor Society, and Student Council while being a student at Frontier High School.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties

Latest News

Dillon Meagle (center) signs on for soccer at Marietta College
Dillon Meagle signs with Marietta College for soccer
Scores from November 30
Scoreboard: February 16, 2023
Jalynn Shapley signs to Wheeling University
Jalynn Shapley signs to Wheeling University basketball
Braeden Hamilton signs with Glenville State
Braeden Hamilton signs with Glenville State FB