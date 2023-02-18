Josiah Jones signs with Ohio Dominican University for football
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -
On Tuesday, Frontier High School football player Josiah Jones made his decision to sign on to continue his career on the gridiron. He will stay in the Buckeye State and put on a helmet and pads for the Ohio Dominican University Panthers.
In his senior season, Josiah was named first team all Ohio Valley Athletic Conference, and second-team all-district. Josiah was a multiple year captain on the football and track teams at Frontier.
Josiah will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing while at Ohio Dominican, and was a member of the National Honor Society, and Student Council while being a student at Frontier High School.
