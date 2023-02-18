Malachi Stewart officially signs with West Liberty University

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Malachi Stewart, a track and field runner from Williamstown high School, has officially signed to West Liberty University to continue his love for running at the next level.

Malachi is coming off an injury and is happy to have signed to the college of his choice and looks forward to one more season competing with the Yellowjackets.

While competing for the Hilltoppers, Malachi plans to study exercise physiology while attending West Liberty University.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties

Latest News

The Parkersburg South Boys Swimming team wins the 2023 WVSSAC championships
Parkersburg South Boys win second consecutive WVSSAC Swimming Championships
Dillon Meagle signs
Dillon Meagle signs with Marietta College
Josiah Jones (center) signs with Ohio Dominican University
Josiah Jones signs with Ohio Dominican University for football
Dillon Meagle (center) signs on for soccer at Marietta College
Dillon Meagle signs with Marietta College for soccer