Malachi Stewart officially signs with West Liberty University

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Malachi Stewart, a track and field runner from Williamstown high School, has officially signed to West Liberty University to continue his love for running at the next level.

Malachi is coming off an injury and is happy to have signed to the college of his choice and looks forward to one more season competing with the Yellowjackets.

While competing for the Hilltoppers, Malachi plans to study exercise physiology while attending West Liberty University.

