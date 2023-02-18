Marietta makes strides on water treatment plant project

Construction of the new water treatment plant is tentatively scheduled for this April.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - At Thursday night’s Marietta City Council meeting, members pledged to give no more than $3.5 million dollars to a company that will perform construction administration services. It’s for a project that will replace Marietta’s two old water treatment plants with a new one.

WTAP caught up with city councilman Bret Allphin to get the latest updates on the project.

It’s been a project in the works since 2016. Allphin said the city opened up bids for construction this year. He said they’re currently working on a contract with the lowest bidder. That bid amounts to $35.1 million dollars.

Allphin said, “This is the largest public works project we’ve initiated in the city and so I’m excited. It’s a little daunting to be - to have that on your lap as a brand new city counselor but I was happy to kind of pull that over the finish line. We’ve got a great team of folks that have been working on it…,”

Allphin said, based on a study, the recommended rate increase is $1.32 per month. That amount could end up lower due to a 0% interest loan the city locked down worth $10 million.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to start this April. Allphin said construction would last about two years. During that time, one of the two older plants will run.

For background on this project, click the link below.

https://www.wtap.com/2022/10/06/city-marietta-will-replace-its-water-treatment-plants/

