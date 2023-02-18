Parkersburg South Boys win second consecutive WVSSAC Swimming Championships

The Parkersburg South Boys Swimming team wins the 2023 WVSSAC championships
The Parkersburg South Boys Swimming team wins the 2023 WVSSAC championships(Tyler Kennett, WDTV)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots Boys Swimming team did not rack up many individual event championships, but finished well enough in each race to become state champions for the second year in a row at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown.

On Thursday, the 200 yard Medley Relay team of Quade Harris, Andrew Kirk, Anthony Ott, and Ryan Richardson won the event with a time of 1:40.22.

On Friday, Quade Harris finished second in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 51.70, and Andrew Kirk finished in fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.34.

As far as team events, the team of Richardson, Colton Floyd, Connor Roberts and Maddox Rader finished fifth in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.61, and the team of Ott, Floyd, Rader, and Harris finished in third in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:24.72.

Here are the full standings for the Boys and Girls championships:

Boys Results:

1. Parkersburg South High School - 146.5

2. George Washington High School - 133

3. Parkersburg High School - 125

4. Morgantown High School - 119

5. Buckhannon-Upshur High School - 115

6. Huntington High School - 103

7. Robert C Byrd High School - 100

8. Bridgeport High School - 74

9. Jefferson High Swim Team - 65.5

10. Winfield High School Generals - 62

11. Elkins High School - 47

12. Wheeling Park High School - 42

13. Charleston Catholic High School - 38

14. Hurricane High School - 32

15. Washington High School - 21

16. Musselman Applemen Swim Team - 20

17. Pikeview High School - 12

17. Fairmont Senior High School - 12

19. St Albans High School - 9

19. Grafton High School - 9

21. Philip Barbour High School - 6

22. Cabell Midland High School - 4

23. Nitro High School - 3

24 .Spring Mills - 2

24. Brooke High Swim Team - 2

Girls Results:

1. George Washington High School - 207

2. Morgantown High School - 138

3. Buckhannon-Upshur High School - 105

4. Wheeling Park High School - 93

5. Elkins High School - 68

6. Winfield High School Generals - 66

6. John Marshall High School - 66

8. Fairmont Senior High School - 61

9. Hurricane High School - 59

10. Brooke High Swim Team - 55

11. Bridgeport High School - 52

12. Spring Mills - 45

13. Parkersburg South High School - 44

14. Parkersburg High School - 35

15. Nitro High School - 34

16. Cabell Midland High School - 30

16. Charleston Catholic High School - 30

18. Herbert Hoover - 23

19. Wheeling Central Catholic High - 19

20. Huntington High School - 18

21. University High School - 16

22. Philip Barbour High School - 13

23. Martinsburg High School - 9

24. East Fairmont High School - 5

25. Capital High School - 3

26. Liberty High School - 2

26. Pikeview High School - 2

26. Washington High School - 2

