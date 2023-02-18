Queen of Clean: Removing blood stains from clothes

The Queen of Clean gives some simples steps for removing blood from clothing.
By Alexa Griffey and Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you have blood all over your clothes maybe laundry isn’t your biggest problem!

You have to remove it sometime, so here’s how to do it.

How to:

1. Use Cold Water to Wash Away Bloodstain

2. Never use hot it will “Cook” the protein in the blood and set the stain in.

3. When the stain is new, soak it in about a gallon of cold water with 2 teaspoons of salt. That may be all it needs. If the stain is gone, launder as usual.

4. For old stains or tougher stains, saturate with 3% Hydrogen Peroxide*

5. Let it sit 10 minutes and then rinse with water.

6. Meat Tenderizer is also a good choice. Moisten the blood stain with cold water and sprinkle on the meat tenderizer. Let sit 30 minutes, rinse in cold water and it stain is gone, launder as usual.

Linda Says: For a small amount of your OWN blood, like a needle prick, spit on the blood. The enzyme in your saliva will digest the protein I the stain.

Don’t try this with your kid’s blood and your own saliva, it won’t work!

For more Information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth
Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Verdict reached in David Arnold Spencer trial
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment moves downstream
Chemical plume from East Palestine train derailment passes through Mid-Ohio Valley
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for all 55 counties

Latest News

This is Home: Talking about addiction and recovery
This is Home: Talking about addiction and recovery
This is Home: Talking about addiction and recovery
This is Home: Talking about addiction and recovery
James Edwin Campbell
Black History Month Series Part Three: James Edwin Campbell
United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley unveils new Synergy Center
United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley unveils new Synergy Center