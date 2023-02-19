Barge crashes into bank along Ohio River

Barge crashed in the Ohio River
Barge crashed in the Ohio River(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just before noon on Sunday February 19 a barge crashed into a bank along the Ohio river.

No injuries were reported to crew members on the barge or anyone along the bank.

No significant damage to the barge or to the bank was visible but it will be inspected later.

No traffic along the Ohio River was disrupted and the barge was safely moved just before 2 p.m.

As we learn more WTAP will continue to update you.

