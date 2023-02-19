Coolspot Country Market holds ‘sample day’ open to the public

Coolspot Country Market sample day
Coolspot Country Market sample day(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Coolspot Country Market had sample day for all customers who came to the store.

Assistant Manager, Pam Bond, says it is a great way for the story to become integrated with the community.

“It’s really important, that’s how you have a job. Get involved in your community, make sure they know what we serve. We have donuts that are made everyday and all of our food in the hot cases is made everyday,” Bond said.

Bond added that she believes food can bring people together and they were looking to do just that.

For their second year Coolspot says they are excited to keep building on the successful first year they had.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth
An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Local twins have been indicted with multiple charges relating to child pornography.
Twin brothers are indicted with multiple child pornography charges
High water forces students to pull all-nighter at schools
High water forces students to stay overnight at schools in West Virginia
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming...
Contact Det. Zimmerman, Parkersburg PD on any new info or tips on Gretchen Fleming

Latest News

great bridal show
Great Bridal Show will return to Parkersburg
Three vehicle crash in Vienna, Saturday night
Four people taken to hospital following three vehicle crash
Construction of the new water treatment plant is tentatively scheduled for this April.
Marietta makes strides on water treatment plant project
The FDA is considering making Narcan available over-the-counter.
The FDA considers making Narcan available over-the-counter; Local mental health professional and law enforcement react