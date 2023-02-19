Coolspot Country Market holds ‘sample day’ open to the public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Coolspot Country Market had sample day for all customers who came to the store.

Assistant Manager, Pam Bond, says it is a great way for the story to become integrated with the community.

“It’s really important, that’s how you have a job. Get involved in your community, make sure they know what we serve. We have donuts that are made everyday and all of our food in the hot cases is made everyday,” Bond said.

Bond added that she believes food can bring people together and they were looking to do just that.

For their second year Coolspot says they are excited to keep building on the successful first year they had.

