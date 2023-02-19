Four people taken to hospital following three vehicle crash

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four people were transported to the Camden Clark Medical Hospital with minor injuries following a three vehicle crash on the 200 block of Grand Central in Vienna, according to law enforcement.

The crash occurred at the south entrance of Grand Central Mall, next to Olive Garden. According to Vienna Police Chief Michael Pifer the call came in at 6:42 P.M. Saturday night.

Grand Central Avenue was temporarily closed to one-lane but has since re-opened.

The Vienna Fire Department, and Vienna Police Department responded and cleared the scene.

Law enforcement was told on the scene, the driver of the SUV turned in front of a pickup traveling south which caused all of them to hit the Sedan.

