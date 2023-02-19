Great Bridal Show will return to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon at the Parkersburg Art Center from 1-4 PM the Great Bridal show will return to give you your perfect wedding.

Local bakers, florist, DJ’s and more will all gather under one roof to give you the best experience.

The benefit of the bridal show will be meeting the people you could be working with face to face.

“I think the benefit of a bridal show is meeting the person behind all of those photos and videos that you see all over social media and you’ll see if you click with that person they might put out a good product but they’re really hard to get a hold of or you can tell you’re not going to click. You get to meet the person behind the photos and videos on social,” Promoter, Mike Bishman said.

The bridal show can also be used for more than just weddings. The show has also been used to set up corporate or private events in the past.

