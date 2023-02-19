Mardi Gras Party held to benefit local Humane Society

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Gators Pub hosted their second annual Mardi Gras Party to bring the community together and help the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

They have everything from Cajun Corn Bread and King Cake to music by Tanglewood Jam and traditional Mardi Gras beads.

Event Organizer Toni Weaver is passionate the Humane Society.

“I love the Humane Society, and I know that this time of year they are getting so many cats,” said Weaver

The party went on until midnight this year.

Weaver and the owner of Gators are already planning on having the party again next year.

