Marietta College students compete in PioSolve Hackathon

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - PioSolve Hackathon is the latest competition offered by the Entrepreneurship Program at Marietta College.

The goal of the competition is to engage students in problem-based, multidisciplinary learning to find creative solutions that students themselves can put into action.

The six teams involved were given their primary topic 8 a.m. Saturday with presentation of projects at 4 p.m.

The top 3 teams will receive cash prizes in the amounts of $400, $300, and $200 dollars respectively.

The winning team is jointly determined by a team of judges and the audience. WTAP News will provide the list of winners when it is made available.

