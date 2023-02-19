Marietta College students compete in PioSolve Hackathon

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - PioSolve Hackathon is the latest competition offered by the Entrepreneurship Program at Marietta College.

The goal of the competition is to engage students in problem-based, multidisciplinary learning to find creative solutions that students themselves can put into action.

The six teams involved were given their primary topic 8 a.m. Saturday with presentation of projects at 4 p.m.

The top 3 teams will receive cash prizes in the amounts of $400, $300, and $200 dollars respectively.

The winning team is jointly determined by a team of judges and the audience. WTAP News will provide the list of winners when it is made available.

