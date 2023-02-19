Obituary: Bond, Barbara J.

Barbara J. Bond, age 89, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 29, 1933, in Belle Valley, OH, a daughter of the late Lewis H. and Juanita McCutcheon Dennis.

She was a member of Ragan’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Barbara loved sewing, quilting, canning, watching her birds, working crossword puzzles, and working in her flowers and garden. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Sierra Garvin; sister June Mattox and brother-in-law Bob Delay.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Lewis “Junior” Bond, whom she married July 23, 1955; sons Greg (Violet) Bond of Belle Valley, OH, Jeff (Teresa) Bond, Doug (Alice) Bond, and Mike (Stephanie) Bond all of Caldwell; daughters Karen (Rick) Gilcher and Lori Garvin all of Caldwell; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and one due this summer; 2 sisters Linda Delay of Westerville, OH, and Jeanette (David) Hull of Desert Palms, CA; brother-in-law Don Mattox of Chandlersville, OH; special friend Carolin Niswonger. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to thank her nurses, Beth Morrison and Rhonda Matheney, for the wonderful care they provided to Barbara.

The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, February 20, 2023, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Debbie Gheen officiating. Burial will follow at Halley’s Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Belle Valley Fire Department, PO Box 16, Belle Valley, OH 43717, or Ragan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Sherry Coyle, 13516 Chapel Drive, Caldwell, OH 43724. Please join us in remembering Barbara by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.

