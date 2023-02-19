Obituary: Kelley, James Kenneth

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Kenneth Kelley, 89, formerly of Williamstown, passed away on February 17, 2023, at Stonerise of Parkersburg.  He was born on January 31, 1934, in Spencer, WV, and was the son of the late James F. and Alice Bennett Kelley.

Funeral services will be Monday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held  Sunday 2-4 pm at the funeral home.

