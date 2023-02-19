Obituary: Slaney, Pamela Sue (Leach)

Pamela Sue Slaney (Leach), 68, of Vienna, passed away on February 15, 2023, at her residence. She was born September 2, 1954, the oldest daughter to the late Jo Anne Leach (Guinn).

Pam was born and raised in Parkersburg, eventually moving to Boone, NC, where she lived for many years. She eventually returned to her roots, living in Vienna for her final years. Pam was a very caring and devoted mother, daughter, and sister. She loved to cross stitch, gardening, reading, & time with her extended family most of all. She had a big heart and was kind to all, giving of herself. She had the biggest smile that would light up the room, and you could always tell what she was feeling by looking at her beautiful, expressive face and big, gray eyes. She will be greatly missed.

Pam is survived by her son Jonathon Slaney; siblings Kim Everson (Art), Jimmy Leach (Joanna), and Vickie Sopranik; best friend Debbie Garber (for more years than they cared to count); and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her mother, she is preceded in death by her sister Teri Isenberg. As per Pam’s wishes, her remains will be cremated with no services at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

