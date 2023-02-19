Obituary: Thomas, Terry Linn

Terry Linn Thomas, 57, of Whipple, OH, passed away on February 13, 2023, at his residence. He was born December 20, 1965, in Jacksonville, NC. He was a graduate of Williamstown High School, class of 1984. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the US Navy.

Terry graduated from West Virginia University and is a 1998 graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He worked for many years as a primary care physician and emergency medicine physician. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, and Formula 1 racing.

Surviving Terry is his wife, Karla Thomas, and sons, Zachary Thomas (Katherine) and Tyler Thomas.

Terry’s remains will be cremated, with a private service only at this time, as per his wishes.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

