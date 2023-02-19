Obituary: Williamson, Journee James

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 19, 2023
Journee James Williamson was born and passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Journee was the daughter of Hunter J. Williamson and R’Tiyana Jackson.

In addition to her parents, Journee is survived by her maternal grandparents, Tara Bannister, Kevin Jackson, and her paternal grandmother, Skye Williamson.

Preceding Journee in death is her paternal grandfather, James Williamson.

“Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not.”

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Jackson- Williamson family.

