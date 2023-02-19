Obituary: Williamson, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Williamson, 87, of Vienna, WV, passed away on February 17, 2023, at Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born on April 9, 1935, in Vienna, WV. A daughter of the late Charles C. and Lena N. Sams Murphy.

Patricia graduated from Parkersburg High School; she was a bookkeeper for several years at Dudley’s florist and was a member of the 36th Street Church of Christ in Vienna.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda K. Williamson of Vienna, WV, and Sue A. Mead (Chuck) of New London, OH; two sons, Michael D. Williamson of Belpre, OH, and Chelcie “Steve” Williamson of Marietta, OH; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Chelcie Williamson; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Williamson; and four brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, February 20, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Evangelist Tom Butterfield officiating. Visitation will take place 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Monday, February 20, 2023, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the Williamson family.

