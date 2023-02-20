Campus Martius museum looking to cater to all age groups

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Campus Martius has been part of the Marietta community since 1931.

The museum was built over the original Campus Martius which is known as one of the original investments in the Northwest territory.

In the museum you can find artifacts that span from the Civil War to more modern 1900s history.

Executive Director, Erin Augenstein, says that the museum tries to find ways to get visitors of all age groups fun, educational ways to get involved.

“The exhibits can’t change but our programming can. So we provide programming for all sorts of groups, we do school groups, we have community groups, we’ll have a bus from a senior citizen center in Columbus come down for the day. We always have different groups coming to visit us so we try to tailor to their needs,” Augenstein said.

For more information on the museum or their schedule you can visit their website.

