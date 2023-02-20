Dash for Diabetes registration opens up today

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coplin Health Systems is pairing up with the City of Ravenswood to host the Dash for Diabetes.

The Dash for Diabetes is meant to bring awareness for diabetes prevention and detection.

The race will take place in June at the riverfront park rain or shine, but the registration has opened today.

The race started as just a way to help the community get active which is what Coplin Health Systems say is one of the two most important parts of a healthy lifestyle.

“So the dash for diabetes was really formed as a way to get the community out on a walk in the neighborhood and we bring in vendors who support diabetics through patient or treatments. We are a federally qualified healthcare system and we have primary care doctors,” Race Coordinator, Sarah Barton said.

All proceeds from the race will be donated to Coplin’s diabetes education and the Ravenswood recreation youth program.

To sign up for the Dash for Diabetes you can visit their website.

