Dash for Diabetes registration opens up today

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Coplin Health Systems is pairing up with the City of Ravenswood to host the Dash for Diabetes.

The Dash for Diabetes is meant to bring awareness for diabetes prevention and detection.

The race will take place in June at the riverfront park rain or shine, but the registration has opened today.

The race started as just a way to help the community get active which is what Coplin Health Systems say is one of the two most important parts of a healthy lifestyle.

“So the dash for diabetes was really formed as a way to get the community out on a walk in the neighborhood and we bring in vendors who support diabetics through patient or treatments. We are a federally qualified healthcare system and we have primary care doctors,” Race Coordinator, Sarah Barton said.

All proceeds from the race will be donated to Coplin’s diabetes education and the Ravenswood recreation youth program.

To sign up for the Dash for Diabetes you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barge crashed in the Ohio River
Barge crashes into bank along Ohio River
Three vehicle crash in Vienna, Saturday night
Four people taken to hospital following three vehicle crash
Coolspot Country Market sample day
Coolspot Country Market holds ‘sample day’ open to the public
Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth
Marietta Mardi Gras Party
Mardi Gras Party held to benefit local Humane Society

Latest News

Campus Martius museum
Campus Martius museum looking to cater to all age groups
Washington County pastor discusses Ash Wednesday, Lent
Washington County pastor discusses Ash Wednesday, Lent
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley official remembers President Jimmy Carter
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley official remembers President Jimmy Carter