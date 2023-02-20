Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling and landed in the pool.(Ralph Valliere via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry D. Haught, Jr., arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Pair indicted following bust with more than a pound of meth
Three vehicle crash in Vienna, Saturday night
Four people taken to hospital following three vehicle crash
Barge crashed in the Ohio River
Barge crashes into bank along Ohio River
An 11-week-old baby died Friday in Fayette County.
Car gets swept away in high water, baby dies
Coolspot Country Market sample day
Coolspot Country Market holds ‘sample day’ open to the public

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead
Local drum artist performs at Grand Central Mall.
Local drum artist performs at Grand Central Mall to bring joy to the youth
Parkersburg Art Center hosts Great Bridal Event
Great Bridal Event held at Parkersburg Art Center