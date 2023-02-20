East Palestine health clinic to open on Tuesday

Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the recent hazardous train derailment.
Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the recent hazardous train derailment.
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Health Assessment Clinic will open at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, for any East Palestine area residents with medical questions or concerns related to the recent train derailment.

The Ohio Department of Health says community members can begin scheduling appointments on Monday at 8 a.m. by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

The clinic will be held at the First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin St., in East Palestine.

“In addition to two assessment rooms inside, a mobile unit operated by the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County will be parked outside the church in order to accommodate more appointments,” the Ohio Department of Health says.

Registered nurses and mental health specialists will be on hand.

The Ohio Department of Health said a toxicologist would either be on-site or available by phone.

“We encourage anyone who has medical concerns or questions to take advantage of this resource,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff

Hours this week (Feb. 21-25) are:

(Church assessment rooms)

  • Tuesday 12-6 p.m.
  • Wednesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Closed Sunday.

(Mobile unit)

  • Tuesday 12-6 p.m.
  • Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours next week (Feb. 27 to March 4) will be:

(Church assessment rooms)

  • Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(Mobile unit)

  • Tuesday-Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

