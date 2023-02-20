Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Roane County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person has died following an officer-involved shooting.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department, the officer-involved shooting that resulted in one death happened on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

In a release Monday, the sheriff’s office stated an initial review of the body cam footage ‘shows the actions of the Roane County deputy involved in the incident were warranted, appropriate and, necessary.’

The West Virginia State Police is investigating the shooting.

