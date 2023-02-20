Great Bridal Event held at Parkersburg Art Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Great Bridal Event was hosted on the afternoon of Feb. 19 at the Parkersburg Art Center.

The Great Bridal event brings together numerous local vendors, from DJs and photographers to bakeries and caterers. It offers engaged couples a one-stop shop for much of their wedding planning needs.

The event has been managed by Premier Productions Entertainment since 2019. Mike Bishman, the owner of Premier Productions, said it’s important to him that the event highlights local businesses. “We try and stay Mid-Ohio Valley,” Bishman said. “I mean, we have a few outside. Some down in Elizabeth, some all the way over in Racine came over and we’re happy to have them. Some professional makeup artists here. So we like to have a wide variety, but we like to concentrate local.”

Bishman said the Bridal Event generates a lot of business for its vendors. Brenda Lamp, owner-operator of the venue the Barn at Willow Creek, agreed. “We’ve booked several shows from being in the Bridal Show at the Art Center. We see a lot of our couples that’s already booked. We send them here to book their vendors. So a lot of our brides come through and book their vendors here.”

Laurél Slone, the Receptions Manager for the Art Center, said the event gives her a great chance to network with people who might use the Art Center as their wedding venue. “It’s been an amazing opportunity for us to connect with vendors, so then we can tell our brides and other people booking who they can go to and help create the event of their dreams.”

