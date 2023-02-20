Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley official remembers President Jimmy Carter

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I had my back to the speaker’s table and – not all of a sudden – but I felt a hand on my shoulder, and I looked around and it was President Carter,” says Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley executive director, Alvin Phillips.

Phillips says he has met President Jimmy Carter multiple times. Not only from the three times he attended Carter’s hometown church in Plains, Ga. but also through habitat for humanity.

An organization Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, volunteered with in the decades since leaving the White House.

President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn with members of Habitat for Humanity (Alvin Phillips - Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley)

“He has always put the good of society above his own interests,” says Phillips. “And I think that’s just a really important example for our world today.”

According to Phillips, Carter was a part of more than 48 hundred houses being built.

And at every opening ceremony, Carter would tell the volunteers that they can take pictures but make sure that they don’t get in his way of working.

“One of the things he says at the opening ceremony for that is, ‘You’re welcome to come by and take pictures but don’t stop me.’ Because he says, ‘I’m trying to work,’” says Phillips. “It’s just a real blessing to know that folks are waking up every morning in a decent home thanks to his efforts.”

Phillips says that the news of carter’s condition worsening is a hard thing to hear.

But the Habitat for Humanity group in the MOV is sending its thoughts and prayers and condolences to the Carter family.

“It’s been a fond time of memory since I heard the news on Saturday and an emotional time through Habitat and also through work at the Carter Center,” says Phillips. “He’s been an amazing ex-president and I don’t think that we could thank him anymore for the life that he’s led.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.