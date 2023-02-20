Local drum artist performs at Grand Central Mall to bring joy to the youth

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lawrence Greene performed on his African drums today at Grand Central Mall.

Greene laid out instruments around him so anyone who was looking to add to the art was free to join. Kids and adults of all ages came to join Greene in his creation of art.

“I like to do what some of our African teachers say and that’s to get the whole village involved. You don’t want just a performance where you’re on stage and other people are just watching,” Greene said.

This isn’t a new discovery for Greene it’s actually something he noticed 20 years ago when working with juveniles.

“I got to see everyday working at that facility the healing power of drumming. We were in there dealing with children from the juvenile lock up who were dealing with a lot of emotional issues. What I got to see was them coming to drum class everyday, perking up and giving us a chance to evaluate them without them having to say anything. You could see from just the way they played how their emotions were,” said Greene.

Since the day of this discovery Greene has been on a mission to spread joy to the masses.

“I just thought if I could do this out in the general public then you could spread that joy around. We always say if they did these things in the regular school day then a lot of those kids wouldn’t have ended up in that facility,” Greene exclaimed.

Greene is an Artsbridge catalog member and looks to spread joy and knowledge of African drums through his work with Artsbridge.

