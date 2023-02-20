Ludacris to perform at State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Fair of West Virginia officials announced Monday that performer Ludacris will make an appearance at the 10-day fair in Lewisburg, W.Va.

Ludacris will perform on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10 AM.

“We are extremely excited to add Ludacris to our 2023 lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “The Main Stage is going to be packed with awesome performances that we can’t wait to share with you!”

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.

Fair officials announced earlier this month that rapper Nelly will be returning to the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

