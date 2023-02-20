Ludacris to perform at State Fair of West Virginia

(pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Fair of West Virginia officials announced Monday that performer Ludacris will make an appearance at the 10-day fair in Lewisburg, W.Va.

Ludacris will perform on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10 AM.

“We are extremely excited to add Ludacris to our 2023 lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “The Main Stage is going to be packed with awesome performances that we can’t wait to share with you!”

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.

Fair officials announced earlier this month that rapper Nelly will be returning to the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Nelly returning to the State Fair of West Virginia

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 98 years on August 10-19, 2023.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barge crashed in the Ohio River
Barge crashes into bank along Ohio River
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Roane County
Wood County Schools have addressed challenges to books targeted by W.Va. SB 252
Wood County Schools have resolved book challenges relating to “obscene materials”
Michael E.Collins Obit
Obituary: Collins, Michael E
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mackey, David Lynn

Latest News

The system will deal with notices such as boil water advisories, water system emergencies,...
The Village of Pomeroy announces it will start an over-the-phone warning system
Marietta College's president announces that he will be leaving the school.
Marietta College’s president will leave the school mid-year
Oscar Hernandez Diaz is accused of fatally stabbing Abraham Olvera in May 2022.
Hernandez Diaz headed to trial for felony murder in May
Campus Martius museum
Campus Martius museum looking to cater to all age groups
Oscar Hernandez Diaz is headed to trial for felony murder in May 2023.
Hernandez Diaz headed to trial for felony murder in May