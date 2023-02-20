Obituary: Anderson, Dortha Lea (Riddle)

Dortha Lea (Riddle) Anderson, 83, went to join her Savior and loved ones on February 17, 2023, following a major stroke. Mrs. Anderson was born November 3, 1939, to Ruth (Pierce) and Shirley Riddle. She was the second of four children raised on the family farm in the Auburn Community. She attended the last one-room schoolhouse in WV and attended the Auburn United Methodist Church.

After graduating from Harrisville High School, she began a long and varied career while marrying and starting her own family of four children. Mrs. Anderson attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and later attended the First Assembly of God. When she realized it would be in the best interest of her children, she accepted the challenge of becoming a working single parent. A few years later, she met and married the love of her life, Jim Anderson. Together they built their dream home and raised their family.

Once they became empty nesters, they began their dream retirement jobs. They delivered campers throughout forty-eight states, making great memories along the way. When her father’s health began to fail, Dortha went back to the farm to help care for him until he passed peacefully at home. Later, when her mother began a much longer journey through the darkness of Alzheimer’s Disease, Jim and Dortha moved into the farmhouse and were there every step of the way until Mrs. Riddle passed to glory as well. Dortha’s work wasn’t done yet. The couple stayed at the farm, and Dortha cared for her husband as he fought a number of health issues, allowing him to die in peace at home as well.

Dortha was happy when she was working. She was grateful for the opportunity to support her family. She never took having a job for granted. Dortha was one of the first EMT volunteers in Ritchie County. Mrs. Anderson was even happier when she was with her family. The big annual family reunions (her parents were both from families of nine) were right up there with the family celebrations every Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day. Dortha’s grandchildren were cherished more than treasure. Her employers and her family were grateful to have had her in their lives.

In addition to her parents, Dortha was preceded in death by her husband and one sister, Sharon. She is survived by two brothers: Bobby (Esther) Riddle and Dan (Cindy) Riddle; four children, Beverly (Jim) Lopreste, Larry (Deb) Gregg, Terry (Rick) Skinner, and Cheryl Gregg; six grandchildren, Jimmy Hartness, Shawn Gregg, Michael Lopreste, Aaron (Emily) Lopreste, Bethany Lopreste, and Matthew Lopreste; five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Dixie.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Justin Hodges officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will follow the service at the Mount Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

