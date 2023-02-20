Obituary: Bell, Patricia L.

Patricia L. Bell, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 17, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg on January 26, 1952, the daughter of the late Charles “Big Sam” and Virginia “Ginny” Childers Foggin.

She was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and became a Registered Nurse and had worked for over 40 years with the St. Joseph Hospital and later Westbrook as a Psychiatric Nurse until her retirement. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren, and loved traveling and vacations with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather McCoy (Mike) of Glen Dale, WV. Her grandchildren, Zak and Rece McCoy of Glen Dale; Her brother in law, Rick Bell (Pam) of Parkersburg; Her nephew, Billy Schartiger (Sarah) of Parkersburg, and their children, Parker, Logan, Danica, and Alana and her best friend, Marilyn Pasquarelli of Vienna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Chester Bell, on May 29, 2022, and her brother, Sammy Foggin.

In following Patricia’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

