Obituary: Campbell, Clyde

Clyde Campbell, 64, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on February 18, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

A son of the late Oral Babe Campbell and Mabel Jean Metz Campbell, he was born December 16, 1958, in Grantsville, WV.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 43 years, Della “Kay” Meadows; daughter, Christina Meadows; son, Gary “Will” (Dawn) Lockhart, Jr.; siblings, Perry (Stephanie) Campbell of Utah, Delores (Pete) Ramos and Martha Campbell both of Texas, Nancy (Jimmie) Hardman of West Virginia, Helen (Clinton) Whitt of Virginia and Betty Harvey of West Virginia; four grandchildren, Christopher “Michael,” Quinton, Courtney (Jay) and McKayla; four great-grandchildren, Carleigh, Cohen, Myia, and Zaedyn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Russell “Tom” Campbell, Bruce Campbell, Edith Burchette, and Albert Campbell; granddaughter Brittani Meadows; and brother-in-law, Tom Harvey.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia, with Pastor Lois Whipkey officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow at Decatur United Methodist Church Cemetery, State Route 555, Little Hocking, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted by the Campbell family to assist with arrangements.

