Obituary: Collins, Michael E

Michael E Collins, 62, of Elizabeth, WV, died unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 17, 2023. He is the son of Ruby Pearl Moroe Collins and the late Harley Ray Collins. In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his nephew Jared Collins.

He was a graduate of Calhoun County High School with the class of 1979 and worked for KPI Petroleum as a field operator. He was a member of Straight Creek Baptist Church and a deacon, trustee, Sunday school superintendent, and moderator. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, berry picking, hiking, camping, riding his bicycle, riding the 4-wheeler, and driving back roads with his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife Eva; his daughter Jamie; siblings Kenny Collins, Linda Friemier(Joe), Harley Paul Collins(Carol), and David Collins(Anna); nephews Kyle, Keith, Chris; nieces Amanda and Ashley and many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with the Rev Dobby Thrash officiating. Interment will follow at Saunders Cemetery, Calhoun County, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Collins family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

