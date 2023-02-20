Obituary: Craddock, Evelyn A. (Barrett)

Evelyn A. (Barrett) Craddock, 86, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Worthington Manor Health Care Center. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on October 20, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Okey Barrett and Ernie (Baker) Barrett Wentz.

She had been a member of the Belpre Church of Christ for many years and was one of the original members that moved to the church at its current location on Washington Blvd. She enjoyed her activities with the church group, Young at Heart, was an excellent cook, and was known for her pies and especially for her pie crust. She always looked forward to her Monday Dinners with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Marty) Durham, Belpre, Ohio; her son, Timothy (Jonda) Craddock, Parkersburg, WV; her grandchildren, Katrina (Kyle) Nobles of Titusville, FL, Candace Boyce of Albany, Ohio, Christian Craddock of Parkersburg, WV and her six great-grandchildren who knew her as GG, Malachi, Mia, Jedidiah, Aidyn, Sophia, and Lilah. Also surviving is a step-sister, Olive Bonar of Veto, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry R. Craddock, a son, David Craddock, her parents, and several brothers, sisters, step-brothers, and stepsisters.

Services will be on Thursday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Ron Laughery officiating. Burial will be in the Eastlawn Cemetery, Reno, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Donations in Evelyn’s memory can be made to the Belpre Church of Christ.

