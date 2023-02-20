Obituary: Mitchell, Evelyn M. Moellendick

Evelyn M. Moellendick Mitchell, 104, of Parkersburg, passed away on February 16, 2023.

She was born in Washington, WV. May 29, 1918, the daughter of the late William J. and Ella Noe Moellendick.

She was a 1937 graduate of Parkersburg High School and had worked for many years with Community Savings and Loan and Commercial Bank. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing, especially at Nags Head, NC., with her husband.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orland K. Mitchell, whom she married July 22, 1944; One sister, Ina Pryce Weber, and her brothers, Carl Moellendick in 1994, Arthur Moellendick in 2006 and Elvin Moellendick in 2015 and an infant brother Lowell Moellendick.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Bill Dunfee officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen South Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until service time at 1:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

