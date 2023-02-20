Obituary: Scott, Clarence A. “Scotty”

Clarence A. “Scotty” Scott of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his farm in Mineral Wells, WV at the age of 72.

He was born one snowy night on December 27th, 1950, in Parkersburg, WV, to Glenna and Carl Scott. On June 14, 1973, he married Joyce Conner.

Scotty graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1968. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Scotty was a member of Chesterville UMC and later attended Big Tygart UMC. He worked at Ames until his retirement and later worked at Coldwater Creek. Scotty spent his time farming, working on tractors and projects in his shop, helping his neighbors, and working on computers. He also enjoyed reading science fiction and country music and playing computer and video games like Mario Kart.

He will be remembered by those he leaves behind: his daughter Jennifer Boyce (Justin) of Vienna, WV; his grandchildren Evelyn “Ash” and Alexander; his brother David Scott (Lois) of Mineral Wells, WV, as well as his wife’s family, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

In addition to his parents, Scotty was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott.

A gathering will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM on February 23, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Humane Society, Big Tygart UMC, or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

