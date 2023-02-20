Obituary: Spindler, Richard Allen “Dick”

Richard Allen “Dick” Spindler, fondly known as “Spin,” passed away on February 19th, 2023, in his home on the Ohio River, surrounded by his daughters. He was 83 years old, born on July 15, 1939, to Margaret Ray and Earl Spindler, and except for brief periods, was a lifelong resident of Marietta.

Dick graduated from Marietta High School in 1957 and attended Marietta College and The Ohio State University, where he studied engineering. In 1964 Dick married Judy Dowling of Williamstown, and they had 2 daughters. Dick’s engineering career with Auburn Associates and Republic Steel took him to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Gadsden, Alabama. However, he eventually returned to Marietta to make his home and take over Dowling Pool Co as its President in 1967. Many folks in Williamstown called him Dick Dowling, and the family business of building swimming pools became his passion, and he was devoted to its success for all the days of his life. He was also a partner in Rivertown Development, a director of the Dime Bank, and a founding member and director of Settlers Bank. He was an avid fan of the Steelers, The Buckeyes, and most recently, The Seminoles, but one of his greatest joys was watching his grandkids play basketball and cheering on the Marietta Tigers. In his younger years, Dick was a skier and tennis player, had an affinity for Corvettes, and was proud to be a long-standing member of the Marietta Boat Club. He had a taste for fine cuisine, whether it was 89-cent hotdogs from his favorite sandwich shop or his black grouper flown in fresh from Florida.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Emmett Sutton, and Harold and Eleta Dowling.

He will be missed by his daughters, Lynn Graham (Aaron) of Marietta and Anne Suchevits (Rich) of Miramar Beach, Fl, their mother, Judy McCauley of Marietta; his grandchildren, Addison, AJ, and Jackson Graham and Tyler Suchevits; his sister, Susan Sutton of Houston Tx, nephew, Brian Sutton of Beaumont Tx, niece Karen Taylor of Katy Tx, and the Ron Graham Family of Marietta.

His family is so grateful for the kindness and assistance that friends and neighbors have shown Dick over this last year and especially these last couple of weeks. He greatly enjoyed the daily visits and special treats.

Dick was always in a hurry to “just get it done,” so at his request, there will be no public funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

