Obituary: Wallace, Loretta June

Loretta June Wallace, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away February 17, 2023, at her home surrounding her family.

She was born December 7, 1944, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles Merlin and Norma Lee Smith.

Loretta graduated from PHS in 1963. She was a member of Stout Memorial Methodist Church. While there, she enjoyed her time playing the handbells. She was a member of the Moose and Eagles club. She loved her dogs, Chico and Taco. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughters, Leesa Ferguson of Parkersburg, Lora Stavrakis of Vienna, Leslie (Ken) Keffer of Parkersburg; son, John (Angie) Suek of Belleville, WV; brother, Brenton (Nita) Smith of Williamstown; grandchildren, Candace, Kim, Aaron, Corey, Evan, Kassie, Sean, Caitlyn, Logan; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Wallace.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Tuesday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

